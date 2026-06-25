Four dead, two injured as car collides with truck in Madhya Pradesh's Mandsaur district

Mandsaur (MP):

At least four people were killed, and two others sustained injuries after a car collided with a truck from behind in Mandsaur district on Thursday, police said. According to police, the accident occurred when the car, carrying six occupants, rammed into the rear of a truck.

The accident took place on the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway around 11 am, and four people died on the spot, while two others were injured and rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment. The injured persons are undergoing treatment in the district hospital.

What did the police say?

Sitamau police station in-charge Kamlesh Prajapati said, "The speeding car hit the truck from behind near Sitamau town. While two persons died on the spot, two others succumbed to their injuries during treatment."

He said that the car was registered in Maharashtra.

Police have launched an investigation into the incident and are working to ascertain the exact cause of the crash.

Motorcyclist killed after bus crashes into several vehicles in Delhi

Earlier in the day, a 27-year-old motorcyclist lost his life and two others were injured after a bus rammed into multiple vehicles near the Nand Nagri depot area of east Delhi, police said. According to officials, the accident took place near the depot, prompting an immediate response from the Delhi Police after information about the incident was received. The injured victims were quickly taken to Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital for treatment.

Doctors at the hospital declared one of the injured motorcyclists, identified as Vinit, dead on arrival. Two other victims, Rohit and Suraj, sustained injuries in the accident and are currently undergoing medical treatment. A video captured after the crash showed the bus with its front windshield smashed and a motorcycle trapped beneath its wheels.

Following the accident, police teams, along with crime scene and forensic experts, visited the spot to examine the area. Evidence related to the case was collected as part of the investigation.

Police said legal proceedings are being initiated at Nand Nagri Police Station under the relevant sections of law. Further investigation is underway to determine the circumstances that led to the collision. The incident caused a traffic congestion stretching almost 3 km, severely affecting traffic flow between Nand Nagri and Harsh Vihar.

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