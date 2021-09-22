PM Modi's first US trip on Air India One - A look inside the special aircraft

Follow us on Image Source : PMO PM Modi leaves for US onboard Air India One aircraft.

PM Modi US Visit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi left for visit to the United States on Wednesday. During his trip from September 22-25, PM Modi will be meeting US President Joe Biden, Vice-President Kamala Harris, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Japanese Premier Yoshihide Suga. PM Modi is also likely to hold meetings with several other head of states apart from interacting with CEOs of top American tech companies. PM Modi will be addressing the 76th session of the UN General Assembly on September 25 before heading back to New Delhi.

This is PM Modi's first foreign trip outside Asia after the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Also, this is his first journey on the recently acquired 'Air India One' to the US. The prime minister had flown to Dhaka, Bangladesh in March this year in newly inducted Boeing 777 VVIP aircraft. The Government had ordered a couple of these special jets.

The state-of-the art retrofitted Boeing 777-300 ER aircraft, to be used by the President, Vice-President and the Prime Minister, arrived in Delhi in October last year. While President Ram Nath Kovid took the inaugural flight to Chennai in November 2020, PM Modi was yet to use it for a 'long-range' journey. The aircraft will fly non-stop to the US over Pakistan but avoiding Afghanistan, reports said.

Image Source : TWITTER/@RASHTRAPATIBHVN President Ram Nath Kovind boarding the Air India One- B777 aircraft for inaugural flight to Chennai in November, 2020.

Security system

The Air India One is fitted with Large Aircraft Infrared Countermeasures (LAIRCM) and Self-Protection Suites (SPS) capable of thwarting any missile attack. The aircraft has security system similar to Air Force One aircraft used by the US President.

Image Source : SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT Air India One has multiple conference rooms.

Who pilots Air India One

The Air India One aircraft is operated by specially-trained pilots from the Indian Air Force.

Flying Range

The Air India One jet can fly from India to the US without the need to stop for refuelling.

Image Source : SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT Inside view of Air India One.

Other facilities

The aircraft carrying PM Modi to Washington has a huge office space with separate conference cabins. It also has a special medical area for emergency. The jet has several rooms fitted with all latest amenities.

