Pilots' body writes to PM Modi, pushes for Civil Aviation Authority to replace DGCA

New Delhi:

Amid unprecedented growth in India's aviation sector, the Federation of Indian Pilots (FIP) on Saturday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to establish an autonomous, statutory Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), replacing the DGCA. In a detailed proposal addressed to PM Modi, FIP President Capt CS Randhawa stressed that India, now the third-largest domestic aviation market in the world, remains an outlier among major regional economies by continuing to rely on the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), an attached office of the Ministry of Civil Aviation.

DGCA has historically overseen India's skies: FIP

FIP President said that while the DGCA has historically overseen India's skies and highlighted that the rapid expansion of the sector, with commercial fleets topping 850 aircraft, passenger numbers surging past 239 million, and emerging domains like drones and advanced air mobility taking flight, has severely strained a conventional government department.

The proposal from the FIP also highlighted critical structural limitations under the current setup and said lack of institutional independence as major regulatory decisions and financial outlays require cumbersome government approvals, creating administrative bottlenecks; rigid government pay scales make it difficult to attract and retain specialised aviation talent, such as airline captains, flight operations inspectors, and airworthiness engineers.

FIP raises issue of financial constraints

Apart from this, the FIP also raised the issue of financial constraints; unlike global counterparts in the UK, Singapore, and neighbouring South Asian nations that operate self-sustaining bodies, the DGCA's revenue goes straight into the Consolidated Fund of India, leaving the regulator dependent on annual budget allocations.

Making a clear comparisons with neighbours like Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, and Sri Lanka, all of which operate autonomous statutory CAAs, the FIP argued that India's regulatory framework must evolve to match international best practices. Moreover, the FIP's blueprint resurrects core elements from previous reform efforts, including the lapsed 2013 Civil Aviation Authority Bill.

Some of the key structural recommendations includes creation of a dedicated Civil Aviation Authority Fund sustained through user fees, licensing charges, and cost-recovery safety audits, reducing reliance on government grants, empowering the authority to hire industry experts directly with competitive, market-based remuneration rather than being bound by routine civil service rules, professional board featuring a Chairperson, a Director General, and domain experts spanning flight safety, airworthiness, air navigation, consumer affairs, and environmental compliance, appointed for fixed terms and dedicated mechanisms for handling passenger complaints, environmental compliance, and noise regulation.

With inputs from ANI

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