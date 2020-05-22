PM Modi announces Rs 1,000 crore immediate aid for Cyclone Amphan-hit West Bengal

Image Source : ANI A team will be stent by Central Govt to conduct a detailed survey about the damage caused due to Cyclone Amphan and the current situation of the affected areas, PM Modi said.

PM Modi on Friday announced Rs 1,000 crore relief package in the form of immediate aid for cyclone Amphan hit-West Bengal saying that the nation is with Bengal to rebuild the state together. The Prime Minister's statement came after he along with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar conducted aerial survey to witness damage caused by the extremely severe cyclonic storm.

Addressing media, PM Modi said a Central government team will also visit the state to conduct a detailed survey about the damage caused due to Cyclone Amphan and the current situation of the affected areas. "All aspects relating to rehabilitation and reconstruction will be addressed. We all want West Bengal to move ahead," he added.

Rs 1000 crore allocated by central government for immediate assistance of West Bengal in the wake of #CycloneAmphan: PM Modi pic.twitter.com/HPYDMtnn5K — ANI (@ANI) May 22, 2020

While speaking on Amphan damage, PM Modi also talked about fighting coronavirus and said, "Dealing with COVID-19 requires social distancing whereas battling the Amphan Cyclone requires people to move to safer areas. Despite these contradictions, West Bengal under leadership of Mamata ji is fighting well. We are with them in these adverse times."

#WATCH Dealing with #COVID19 requires social distancing whereas battling the #AmphanCyclone requires people to move to safer areas. Despite these contradictions, West Bengal under leadership of Mamata ji is fighting well. We are with them in these adverse times: PM pic.twitter.com/pBxjWTlZTq — ANI (@ANI) May 22, 2020

Issuing a statement on damage caused to West Bengal due to cyclone Amphan, PM Modi said, "I assure my brothers and sisters of West Bengal that the entire country stands with you in these difficult times. In the month of May, the country was busy with elections and at that time we had to combat a cyclone that battered Odisha. Now, after a year, this cyclone has affected our coastal areas. People of West Bengal have been worst affected by it."

PM Modi said, "Rs 2 lakh would be given to the next of kin of the persons deceased and Rs 50,000 each to the persons who got seriously injured due to Cyclone Amphan in parts of West Bengal."

