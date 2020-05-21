Cyclone Amphan kills 72 in West Bengal; Mamata urges PM Modi to visit affected areas

Image Source : PTI Cyclone Amphan

Cyclone Amphan has claimed at least 72 lives in West Bengal so far, chief minister Mamata Banerjee said on Thursday. She also urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit the affected districts and provide help to "rebuild those areas from scratch."

Banerjee also announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh to Rs 2.5 lakh for the family members of each of the deceased.

"So far as per the reports we have received, 72 people have died in the state due to Cyclone Amphan. Two districts – North and South 24 Parganas are completely devastated. We have to rebuild those districts from scratch. I would urge the Central government to extend all help to the state," Banerjee said after conducting a review meeting with officials.

"I will visit the affected areas very soon. The restoration work will start soon. A large part of North and South 24 Parganas and Kolkata are facing massive power cut since last evening. Even telephone and mobile connections are down," she said.

"I have never witnessed such a fierce cyclone and destruction in my life. I would request Prime Minister Narendra Modi to come and visit Cyclone Amphan-affected areas," Banerjee said.

Meanwhile, four additional teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) are being airlifted to Kolkata on the request of the West Bengal government and will reach the city by late evening on Indian Air Force aircraft. Two teams each from Chennai and Pune are being airlifted to Kolkata in view of the damage caused by cyclone Amphan.

(With PTI inputs)

