PM Modi reviews vaccination drive, expresses satisfaction, stresses on NGOs help for better outreach

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday held a meeting with top officials to review the progress of vaccination and Covid situation in the country.

Officials gave a detailed presentation to the Prime Minister on the progress of vaccination in the country. PM was briefed about the age-wise vaccination coverage. The Prime Minister was also briefed about the vaccine coverage among healthcare workers, frontline workers and general population in various states.

Officials apprised the PM about the vaccine supply in the upcoming months and efforts being made to increase production.

3.77 crore people administered vaccine in last 6 days

PM Modi was informed that 3.77 crore doses have been administered in the last 6 days which is more than the entire population of countries like Malaysia, Saudi Arabia and Canada. It was also discussed that 128 districts in the country have vaccinated more than 50% of the 45+ population and 16 districts have vaccinated more than 90% of the 45+ population.

PM expressed satisfaction at the rising speed of vaccinations in this week and stressed that it is important to carry this momentum forward.

PM stresses on need to involve NGOs, other organisations to stretch vaccine reach

Officers briefed the PM that they are in touch with state governments to explore and implement innovative methods to reach people for vaccination. PM spoke about the need to involve NGOs and other organisations in such efforts.

PM directed officers to work with the states to ensure that the pace of testing does not go down as testing remains a very important weapon to track & contain rising infections in any region.

Officers also apprised the PM about the rising interest in Cowin platform globally. PM said that efforts should be made to help all countries, who have expressed interest, with India’s rich tech expertise in the form of Cowin platform.

