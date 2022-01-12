PM Modi's security breach in Punjab: Supreme Court to pronounce order on probe committee today

Follow us on Image Source : PTI PM's security breach: Supreme Court to pronounce order on committee today

The Supreme Court is set to pronounce its order on Wednesday on the constitution of a Committee headed by a retired top court judge to probe into the security lapse during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Punjab visit on January 5. A Bench headed by Chief Justice of India NV Ramana will pass the order.

Earlier on Monday, the apex court had said that it will constitute an independent committee headed by a retired top court judge to investigate the security lapse during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Punjab on January 5.

However, it has been indicated that Committee will include DGP Chandigarh, IG National Investigation Agency, Registrar General of the Punjab and Haryana High Court and ADGP (security) of Punjab in the Committee.

In the meantime, the Bench asked both the Central government and the Punjab government to not go ahead with the inquiries by the Committees constituted by them.

The prime minister was stuck atop a flyover for 15-20 minutes while on his way to Ferozpur, Punjab earlier this month due to the road being blocked by some protesters.

The Ministry of Home Affairs termed it as a "major lapse" in his security.

(With inputs from ANI)

