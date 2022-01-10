Monday, January 10, 2022
     
'Delhi riots, Red Fort violence, PM Modi's security lapse': BJP's 'Gupt vacation' barb at Rahul Gandhi

Shashwat Bhandari Edited by: Shashwat Bhandari @ShashBhandari
New Delhi Published on: January 10, 2022 16:30 IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.
BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra has flagged Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's abroad visits in the past three years alleging his involvement in different incidents which took place during the period the latter was not in the country, terming it 'Gupt Prayog' (secret experiment).

Taking to Twitter, Sambit Patra shared a graphic showing incidents like -- Delhi riots, Red Fort violence, and PM Modi's security breach -- taking place whenever the Congress leader was not present in the country and calling it a 'Gupt Prayog'.

2020 - Rahul Gandhi went on 'Gupt' vacation" We saw Delhi riots; 2021 - Rahul Gandhi went on 'Gupt' vacation" We saw Lal Quila riots; 2022 - Rahul Gandhi went on 'Gupt' vacation": A big security lapse during PM's visit"

ALSO READAssembly polls: Right time to defeat hatred, says Rahul Gandhi

ALSO READ | 'Taking PM's security breach very seriously': Supreme Court sets up panel headed by ex-SC judge

