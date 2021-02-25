Congress' policy is divide, lie and rule: PM Modi hits out at Rahul Gandhi over fisheries ministry remark

Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched several key projects in Puducherry where election is due April/May.

Prime Minister Modi on Thursday launched a scathing attack on the Congress and its former president Rahul Gandhi for his remark that there was no fisheries ministry at the Centre. Speaking at a gathering in Puducherry, days after the Congress-led government collapsed in the Union Territory, PM Modi said he was shocked to know that the former Congress chief was unaware about the ministry which was set up by his government in 2019 itself.

"I was absolutely shocked to hear a Congress leader come and say they want to start a fisheries ministry because there is none. The truth is that it already exists. It was set up in 2019 by the NDA government," PM Modi said.

PM Modi went on to compare the Congress with the British. "Congress has a policy of divide, lie, and rule. Their leaders have a habit of pitching region against region," PM Modi said in an apparent reference to Rahul Gandhi's recent 'north-south' politics remark.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched several key projects in Puducherry where election is due April/May.

He is on a one-day visit to poll-bound Puducherry and Tamil Nadu on Thursday to lay foundation stone for various projects.

"If you ask me to share my manifesto for Puducherry, I will say - I want Puducherry to be the Best. NDA wants to make Puducherry the BEST. By BEST, I mean -- B for business hub, E for education hub, S for spiritual hub, and T for tourism hub," PM Modi said.

He participated in the foundation stone laying ceremony for four projects including the four-laning of a part of National Highway 45-A which connects the union territory of Puducherry to Tamil Nadu. The cost of the 56-km long Sattanathapuram-Nagapattinam project will be about Rs 2,426 crore.

