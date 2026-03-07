PM Modi praises Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, calls him a leader 'fully dedicated to Constitution'

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised Om Birla, the Speaker of the Lok Sabha and Member of Parliament from Kota, describing him as an “outstanding parliamentarian” and a respected Speaker who remains dedicated to the Constitution and parliamentary traditions.

The Prime Minister made the remarks during the foundation stone laying ceremony of the proposed Kota–Bundi Greenfield Airport, a major infrastructure project expected to boost connectivity and development in the region.

Praising Birla’s work in Parliament, PM Modi said he is as impressive as a Speaker as he is as a Member of Parliament. According to the Prime Minister, Birla shows deep respect for democratic institutions and parliamentary systems.

PM Modi added that Birla rises above political divisions and works with both the government and opposition while conducting proceedings in the House.

‘Known for respectful approach in the house’

The Prime Minister also highlighted Birla’s calm and respectful approach while managing debates in Parliament. He said the Speaker treats all MPs with dignity and listens to their concerns patiently.

According to PM Modi, even when heated exchanges take place in the House, Birla maintains composure and ensures that discussions continue smoothly. He said the Speaker avoids insulting anyone and often tolerates harsh criticism while maintaining the dignity of the House.

Opposition moves no-confidence motion

PM Modi’s remarks come amid political controversy after some opposition MPs moved a no-confidence motion against the Speaker.

Several members from the Indian National Congress have accused Birla of favouring the ruling party and limiting opportunities for opposition leaders to speak in Parliament. The motion, reportedly supported by more than 100 MPs, is expected to be discussed during the upcoming phase of the Budget Session.