  4. PM Modi, PMO's X accounts profile and cover photos changed as his third term begins

PM Modi, PMO's X accounts profile and cover photos changed as his third term begins

Narendra Modi was sworn in as Prime Minister on June 9 for a record-equalling third term, heading a 72-member Union Council of Ministers in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government.

Edited By: Arushi Jaiswal @JaiswalArushi New Delhi Updated on: June 11, 2024 23:06 IST
PM Modi, Modi 3.0
Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Modi 3.0: To mark the onset of his third term, Prime Minister Narendra Modi updated his profile and cover images on social media platform X on Tuesday, two days after taking oath. The chnaged profile and cover photos reflect pivotal moments from his political journey.

The swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Union Council of Ministers was held on June 9 in the grand forecourt of the Rashtrapati Bhavan which was attended by many heads of state, political veterans and debutants, business tycoons and a few film stars adding a dash of stardust to the event. PM Modi equalled the feat of the first prime minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, who won in the 1952, 1957 and 1962 general elections.

Look at PM Modi's X porfile

PM Modi's personal X account now features pictures from his first day in office and the recent swearing-in ceremony of his government. The cover image of PM Modi's X handle has all his cabinet ministers whereas the profile image has his photo in a white kurta and churidar with a yellow half jacket.

India Tv - PM Modi X account

Image Source : SCREENGRABPM Modi X account

PMO X profile 

Meanwhile, the new cover image of the Prime Minister Office's (PMO) showcases a photo of PM Modi bowing to the Constitution of India in the Sanvidhan Sabha (Centre Hall of Parliament).

India Tv - PM Modi

Image Source : SCREENGRABPMO X account

PM Modi requests supporters to remove 'Modi Ka Parivar' 

Prime Minister Modi also requested people across India to now remove 'Modi Ka Parivar' (Modi’s family) from their social media handles, stating the election win of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has effectively conveyed the message it was meant to. 

 Several BJP leaders and  and his supporters in March this year had added ‘Modi ka Parivar' in their social media bio in solidarity with PM Modi after RJD chief Lalu Yadav's barb at him for having no family of his own. The Prime Mminister had retorted that the people of India are his family.

