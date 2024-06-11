PM Modi, PMO's X accounts profile and cover photos changed as his third term begins

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Modi 3.0: To mark the onset of his third term, Prime Minister Narendra Modi updated his profile and cover images on social media platform X on Tuesday, two days after taking oath. The chnaged profile and cover photos reflect pivotal moments from his political journey.

The swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Union Council of Ministers was held on June 9 in the grand forecourt of the Rashtrapati Bhavan which was attended by many heads of state, political veterans and debutants, business tycoons and a few film stars adding a dash of stardust to the event. PM Modi equalled the feat of the first prime minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, who won in the 1952, 1957 and 1962 general elections.

Look at PM Modi's X porfile

PM Modi's personal X account now features pictures from his first day in office and the recent swearing-in ceremony of his government. The cover image of PM Modi's X handle has all his cabinet ministers whereas the profile image has his photo in a white kurta and churidar with a yellow half jacket.

Image Source : SCREENGRABPM Modi X account

PMO X profile

Meanwhile, the new cover image of the Prime Minister Office's (PMO) showcases a photo of PM Modi bowing to the Constitution of India in the Sanvidhan Sabha (Centre Hall of Parliament).

Image Source : SCREENGRABPMO X account

PM Modi requests supporters to remove 'Modi Ka Parivar'

Prime Minister Modi also requested people across India to now remove 'Modi Ka Parivar' (Modi’s family) from their social media handles, stating the election win of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has effectively conveyed the message it was meant to.

Several BJP leaders and and his supporters in March this year had added ‘Modi ka Parivar' in their social media bio in solidarity with PM Modi after RJD chief Lalu Yadav's barb at him for having no family of his own. The Prime Mminister had retorted that the people of India are his family.

Also Read: PM Modi requests supporters to remove 'Modi Ka Parivar' from their social media handles

Also Read: Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi to take charge as Chief of Army Staff on June 30 | Who is he?