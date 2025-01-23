PM Modi pays tributes to Subhas Chandra Bose on Parakram Diwas, says 'his vision continues to motivate us'

Follow us on Image Source : FACEBOOK Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Parakram Diwas: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday paid tributes to Subhas Chandra Bose on his birth anniversary, saying his contribution to India's freedom movement is unparalleled. Remembering Bose, the iconic freedom fighter who led the Azad Hind Fauj to fight the British, PM Modi said he epitomised courage and grit.

Netaji Jayanti or Netaji Shubas Chandra Bose Jayanti, which is widely also known as Parakram Diwas is a celebration of the life and legacy of India's prominent figure Subhash Chandra Bose. Annually, it is celebrated on January 23 and serves as a reminder of his unwavering dedication to India's fight for Independence.

His vision continues to motivate us

In an X post, the Prime Minister said, "Today, on Parakram Diwas, I pay homage to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. His contribution to India’s freedom movement is unparalleled. He epitomised courage and grit. His vision continues to motivate us as we work towards building the India he envisioned."

Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose

Subhash Chandra Bose was born on January 23, 1897, in Odisha's Cuttack district. Bose was a charismatic and popular leader who rose to become the president of the Congress but fell out with the party later for his advocacy of a more robust, including the raising of military, to fight India's colonial rulers.

He rose to prominence as a fearless leader whose unwavering dedication to India's freedom struggle left an indomitable mark on the nation’s history, hailed from a distinguished Bengali family and pursued his early education in Cuttack. His academic journey later took him to Scottish Church College and Presidency College in Calcutta, where his nationalist zeal became evident. In 1916, he faced expulsion for his revolutionary activities, but his resolve only grew stronger.

The Government of India officially designated January 23 as Parakram Diwas in 2021 to mark the 124th birth anniversary of Subhas Chandra Bose. The decision was a symbolic gesture to honour Netaji’s indomitable spirit and his pivotal role in India’s freedom movement. Parakram Diwas celebrates the courage, resilience, and unwavering commitment of Netaji, whose contributions continue to inspire generations. The day serves as a reminder of his vision of an independent and self-reliant India, urging citizens to embody his values and work toward the nation’s progress.

