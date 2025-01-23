Parakram Diwas: What is it and why does India celebrate it on January 23? Know here

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Parakaram Diwas 2025: India commemorates the 128th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose.

Parakram Diwas 2025: Every year on January 23, India commemorates Parakram Diwas to celebrate the birth anniversary of one of the nation’s greatest freedom fighters, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. Known as Parakram Diwas, or the "Day of Valor," this day serves as a tribute to Bose’s indomitable spirit and his unparalleled contributions to India’s struggle for independence. Let's delve into the history and significance of this day, exploring the remarkable life and legacy of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.

History of Parakram Diwas

The Government of India officially designated January 23 as Parakram Diwas in 2021 to mark the 124th birth anniversary of Subhas Chandra Bose. The decision was a symbolic gesture to honour Netaji’s indomitable spirit and his pivotal role in India’s freedom movement. Parakram Diwas celebrates the courage, resilience, and unwavering commitment of Netaji, whose contributions continue to inspire generations. The day serves as a reminder of his vision of an independent and self-reliant India, urging citizens to embody his values and work toward the nation’s progress.

From various events across the country to tributes by national leaders, Parakram Diwas is a solemn yet spirited occasion to ensure that Netaji’s legacy remains etched in the collective memory of the nation.

Significance of Parakaram Diwas

Parakram Diwas holds immense significance in honouring the courage and determination of Netaji Subash Chandra Bose. It serves as a reminder of his unwavering spirit and selfless service to the nation. The observance of this day aims to inspire Indians, especially the youth, to emulate his bravery, perseverance, and patriotic fervour in the face of adversity. Netaji's leadership of the Indian National Army and his establishment of the Azad Hind Government exemplify his commitment to the cause of freedom. Parakram Diwas encourages individuals to embrace these values and work towards a stronger, united, and independent India.

Parakaram Diwas 2025: Life and legacy of Subhas Chandra Bose

Subhash Chandra Bose was born on January 23, 1897, in Odisha's Cuttack district. He rose to prominence as a fearless leader whose unwavering dedication to India's freedom struggle left an indomitable mark on the nation’s history.hailed from a distinguished Bengali family and pursued his early education in Cuttack. His academic journey later took him to Scottish Church College and Presidency College in Calcutta, where his nationalist zeal became evident. In 1916, he faced expulsion for his revolutionary activities, but his resolve only grew stronger.

Bose's brilliance earned him a place in England, where he excelled in the Indian Civil Service examination in 1921. However, driven by his unrelenting commitment to India's independence, he resigned from the prestigious post and returned back to the country.

Leadership in the Freedom Struggle

Netaji’s association with the Indian National Congress marked a turning point in his political career. In 1923, he was elected president of the All India Youth Congress, and his leadership culminated in his election as the president of the Indian National Congress in 1938 and 1939. Bose’s tenure was defined by his efforts to unify and mobilise the nation against British colonial rule.

In 1939, he established the 'Forward Bloc' within the Congress, rallying anti-colonial forces to intensify the struggle for independence. Amid the turmoil of World War II, Bose’s vision took a bold turn as he formed the Indian National Army (INA) in 1942. Leading the INA in battles against British forces, he inspired millions with his rallying cry, "Give me blood, and I will give you freedom."

