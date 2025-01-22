Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti: Wishes, quotes, images, WhatsApp and Facebook status to share.

Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose was among the leading leaders of India's freedom struggle. He is fondly and respectfully called Netaji. Subhas Chandra Bose is a wonderful example of courage, sacrifice and patriotism. Born in Cuttack, Odisha, Subhash Chandra Bose's birth anniversary is celebrated on January 23. He passed the Indian Civil Service examination but refused to serve the British government. Later he was elected President of the Indian National Congress. However, he left the Congress due to differences in ideology with Mahatma Gandhi and other leaders. During the Second World War, he established the "Azad Hind Fauj" with the support of Japan and Germany. The INA played a crucial role in the fight for independence, gaining support from Indian soldiers and civilians alike. Netaji's charismatic leadership inspired thousands to join the cause, and the INA became a symbol of resistance against British rule.

His revolutionary slogans filled the youth with enthusiasm for independence, which spread like fire across the country. In this, "Tum mujhe khoon do, main tumhe azadi dunga (Give me blood, and I shall give you freedom!)" and "Dilli Chalo (March to Delhi)" were quite popular. Not only this, with his powerful speeches and slogans, he also got the support of foreign countries.

So, to celebrate the 128th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, we have brought some very special wishes, quotes, images, WhatsApp and Facebook status which you forward to your loved ones to celebrate Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti, also known as Parakram Diwas.

Wishes to share on Parakram Diwas:

Cheers to Parakram Diwas! May the spark of patriotism in every Indian heart continue to be kindled by the deeds of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, Wishing you an Inspiring Parakram Diwas!

Many greetings for Parakram Diwas! May Netaji's example of bravery and selflessness serve as an inspiration to us as we work to create a thriving India.

May the bravery and endurance shown by Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose lead us on this Parakram Diwas to a stronger and more prosperous India, Happy Parakram Diwas!

I hope Parakram Diwas is filled with inspiration and pride for all! Let us honour Netaji's heroic actions and work toward a liberated and unified country.

Messages for Parakram Diwas:

I'm wishing everyone a Parakram Diwas that is full of introspection, thankfulness, and a fresh dedication to the values that define the history of our country. Jai Hind!

Let's remember the sacrifices made by our freedom fighters and work to constructively contribute to the development of our nation as we celebrate Parakram Diwas. Happy Parakram Diwas 2024.

On this Parakram Diwas, let us pay tribute to Netaji's legacy by promoting strength, unity, and diversity within our country. Cheers to the festivities!

May the pride and resolve to create a country that upholds the values Netaji strived for enter our hearts in honour of Parakram Diwas. "Happy Netaji Jayanti!

Inspirational quotes by Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose:

"Freedom is not given, it is taken."

"Life loses half its interest if there is no struggle — if there are no risks to be taken."

"Give me blood, and I shall give you freedom!"

"One individual may die for an idea, but that idea will, after his death, incarnate itself in a thousand lives."

"No real change in history has ever been achieved by discussions."

"The true source of rights is duty. If we all discharge our duties, rights will not be far to seek."

"Nationalism is inspired by the highest ideals of the human race, Satyam [the truth], Shivam [the god], Sundaram [the beautiful]."

"Freedom is not worth having if it does not include the freedom to make mistakes."

“If I had no sense of humour, I would long ago have committed suicide.”

It is essential to honour and remember Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on this Parakram Diwas. During Parakram Diwas, we get the chance to consider the rich history of our country and strive for a better future.