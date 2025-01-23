Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti 2025: Famous quotes, speeches and slogans of Netaji

Follow us on Image Source : FACEBOOK/FREEPIK Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti 2025

Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti 2025: Netaji Jayanti or Netaji Shubas Chandra Bose Jayanti, which is widely also known as Parakram Diwas is a celebration of the life and legacy of India's prominent figure Subhash Chandra Bose. Annually, it is celebrated on January 23 and serves as a reminder of his unwavering dedication to India's fight for Independence.

As we celebrate the 128th birth anniversary of India's iconic freedom fighter, Subhas Chandra Bose. Let's delve into his Famous quotes, speeches and slogans that continue to inspire generations.

Famous Quotes and Slogans by Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose

"Never lose your faith in the destiny of India."

"There are many things that I hold dear in life, but I hold freedom dearer than anything else."

"A true soldier needs both military and spiritual training."

"Life loses half its interest if there is no struggle — if there are no risks to be taken."

"Freedom is not given, it is taken."

"It is our duty to pay for our liberty with our own blood."

"We shall strive to build a new India, which will be based on principles of social justice and economic equality."

"Let us remember that the victory of truth and justice is certain."

''Give me blood and i will give you freedom''

''Reality is, after all, too big for our frail understanding to fully comprehend. Nevertheless, we have build our life on the theory which contains the maximum truth''.

''One individual may die for an idea, but that idea will after his death, incarnate itself in a thousand lives''.

"Forget not that the grossest crime is to compromise with injustice and wrong."

"There is no power on earth which can keep India in bondage. India will be free."

"The ideal Indian youth of character will be brave, selfless, and devoted to the cause of the country."

Famous Speeches by Netaji

"A true leader has the confidence to stand alone, the courage to make tough decisions, and the compassion to listen to the needs of others."

"Our task is to build an India where every citizen is proud of his identity not on the basis of religion or caste, but as an Indian."

"To succeed, you must have tremendous perseverance, tremendous will. 'I will drink the ocean,' says the persevering soul; 'at my will, mountains will crumble up.' Have that sort of energy, that sort of will; work hard, and you will reach the goal."

"Action, and not sweet words, is the currency of leadership."

"Fear is the greatest enemy of man, and a nation that lives in fear cannot progress."

"Remember, it is not the nation that has given you birth that is great, but it is you who should make the nation great."