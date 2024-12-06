'Architect of our Constitution...': PM Modi pays tribute to Dr BR Ambedkar on 69th Mahaparinirvan Diwas

Follow us on Image Source : PM MODI (X) PM Modi pays tribute to Dr BR Ambedkar on Mahaparinirvan Diwas.

Mahaparinirvan Diwas: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday paid tribute to Dr BR Ambedkar at the Parliament House Lawns in the national capital on the occasion of the 69th Mahaparinirvan Diwas. The Prime Minister in a post on X said that Ambedkar's tireless fight for equality and human dignity continues to inspire generations.

"On Mahaparinirvan Diwas, we bow to Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar, the architect of our Constitution and a beacon of social justice. Dr Ambedkar's tireless fight for equality and human dignity continues to inspire generations. Today, as we remember his contributions, we also reiterate our commitment to fulfilling his vision. Also sharing a picture from my visit to Chaitya Bhoomi in Mumbai earlier this year. Jai Bhim!" PM Modi posted on X.

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Former President Ram Nath Kovind, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla paid tribute to Dr BR Ambedkar at the Parliament House Lawns.

Moreover, the Congress President and PM Modi were seen holding each other's hand on the occasion.

Know about 'Mahaparinirvan Diwas'

Mahaparinirvan Diwas is observed annually on December 6 to commemorate the death anniversary of Bharat Ratna Dr Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar, fondly known as Babasaheb Ambedkar, the chief architect of the Indian Constitution. Born on April 14, 1891, Baba Saheb Ambedkar was an Indian jurist, economist, politician and social reformer who campaigned against social discrimination towards Dalits and supported the rights of women and workers.

According to Buddhist texts, Lord Buddha's death is considered to be Mahaparinirvan, the Sanskrit term for 'nirvana after death'. Parinirvan is considered liberation from Samara, karma, and the cycle of death and birth. It is the most sacrosanct day in the Buddhist calendar.

He was also one of the seven members of the committee that drafted the Indian Constitution after independence. In 1990, Ambedkar was conferred with the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian award. Baba Saheb Ambedkar died on December 6, 1956, at his home in Delhi.