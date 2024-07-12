Friday, July 12, 2024
     
  4. PM Modi on Samvidhaan Hatya Diwas: 'This will serve as reminder of what happens when...'

Samvidhaan Hatya Diwas: "The Government of India has decided to observe the 25th of June every year as 'Samvidhaan Hatya Diwas.' This day will commemorate the massive contributions of all those who endured the inhuman pains of the 1975 Emergency," Amit Shah said in a post on X.

Edited By: Nivedita Dash @Nivedita0503 New Delhi Updated on: July 12, 2024 17:09 IST
PM Modi
Image Source : PTI PM Modi

Samvidhaan Hatya Diwas: Calling it a 'reminder', Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that naming June 25 as Samvidhaan Hatya Diwas will also be a day to pay homage to each and every person who suffered due to the excesses of the Emergency which was declared on 1975. The government has decided to observe June 25, the day the Emergency was declared in 1975, as 'Samvidhaan Hatya Diwas' to commemorate the "massive contributions" of those who endured inhuman pains of the period, Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced on Friday.

PM Modi took to X and said, "To observe 25th June as #SamvidhaanHatyaDiwas will serve as a reminder of what happens when the Constitution of India was trampled over. It is also a day to pay homage to each and every person who suffered due to the excesses of the Emergency, a Congress unleashed dark phase of Indian history."

Union Home Minister Amit Shah who made the announcement said the observance of 'Samvidhaan Hatya Diwas' will help keep the eternal flame of individual freedom and the defence of the democracy alive in every Indian, thus preventing "dictatorial forces" like the Congress from "repeating those horrors".

A gazette notification issued on Friday by the Union Home Ministry notes that Emergency was declared on June 25, 1975, following which there was "gross abuse of power by the government of the day and people of India were subjected to excesses and atrocities".

The people of India have abiding faith in the Constitution and the power of its resilient democracy, it said. "Therefore, Government of India declares 25th June as 'Samvidhaan Hatya Diwas' to pay tribute to all those who suffered and fought against the gross abuse of power during the period of Emergency and to recommit the people of India to not support in any manner such gross abuse of power, in future," says the notification.

PM Modi's notable speech during Emergency: A glimpse into his poetic expression and writings

OPINION | EMERGENCY: DARK DAYS OF DEMOCRACY

President Droupadi Murmu mentions Emergency, says it was biggest direct attack on Constitution

