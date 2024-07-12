Modi govt decides to observe June 25 Emergency Day as 'Samvidhaan Hatya Diwas'

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Representational image

BREAKING The Modi government of India has decided to observe the 25th of June every year as 'Samvidhaan Hatya Diwas.' On June 25, 1975, the then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi had imposed emergency in the country.

In his first reaction after the government's decision, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said, 'Samvidhaan Hatya Diwas' will commemorate massive contributions of all those who endured inhuman pains of 1975 Emergency."

The decision made by the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is intended to honor the spirit of millions who struggled to revive democracy despite facing inexplicable persecution at the hands of an oppressive government. The observance of 'Samvidhaan Hatya Diwas' will help keep the eternal flame of individual freedom and the defense of our democracy alive in every Indian, thus preventing dictatorial forces like the Congress from repeating those horrors."