Thursday, August 04, 2022
     
 Live tv
search
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. PM Modi gave an all-reaching, all-inclusive govt in 8 years: Amit Shah

PM Modi gave an all-reaching, all-inclusive govt in 8 years: Amit Shah

Amit Shah on PM Modi: The Union Home Minister also took an apparent swipe at the previous UPA government, alleging there was "policy paralysis" then, while a number of scams also happened.

Abhro Banerjee Edited By: Abhro Banerjee @AbhroBanerjee1 New Delhi Published on: August 04, 2022 14:14 IST
Home Minister Amit Shah said that reforms have taken place
Image Source : PTI Home Minister Amit Shah said that reforms have taken place in almost every sector.

Amit Shah on PM Modi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has delivered the country an all-inclusive, all-reaching government over the last eight years, said Union Home Minister Amit Shah.  

The Union Home Minister also took an apparent swipe at the previous UPA government, alleging there was "policy paralysis" then, while a number of scams also happened.

"In eight years PM Narendra Modi gave a 'Sarva Sparshi, Sarva Samaveshi' government to the country. There isn't any area where reforms didn't take place and we have taken an oath for the welfare of the entire society," he said. 

Shah was speaking at the 'Sankalp Se Siddhi' event organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry here to celebrate 75 years of Indian independence.

Indirectly referring to the earlier UPA government Shah said, "there was a time before 2014 when the Prime Minister was not considered as a Prime Minister as every minister believed he or she" was the PM.

"There was a policy paralysis in the country and there were Rs 12 lakh crore (worth) scams," the union minister alleged. Shah also said crony capitalism and price rise were at the peak and the ease of doing business had hit rock bottom then.

Related Stories
NCB destroys 30,000 kg drugs under Amit Shah's watch

NCB destroys 30,000 kg drugs under Amit Shah's watch

'Zero-tolerance policy towards drugs showing results': Home Minister Amit Shah

'Zero-tolerance policy towards drugs showing results': Home Minister Amit Shah

A new India being shaped under Modi's leadership: Amit Shah

A new India being shaped under Modi's leadership: Amit Shah

"These developments made the country take a unanimous decision to install a government with majority," he said about the BJP's victory in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls.

(With inputs from PTI)

Also Read: PM Modi changes Twitter profile picture to national flag; says 'nation set for Har Ghar Tiranga'

Latest India News

Top News

Latest News