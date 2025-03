PM Modi at NXT Conclave 2025: 'World wants to know India, no need to manufacture news' At NXT Conclave 2025, PM Modi emphasised India's rising global stature, stating that the world is eager to understand the country's progress. Highlighting the Mahakumbh of Unity 2025, he showcased India's capability to organize large-scale events efficiently.

Speaking at the NXT Conclave 2025, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted India’s rising global influence, stating that the world is eager to engage with India like never before.

"People from across the world want to come to India. Today, India is a nation where positive news is being created every day—there is no need to ‘manufacture’ news. New records are being set daily," PM Modi said.