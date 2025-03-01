Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train: India's first 'Make in India' 200m steel bridge set for launch | Details inside India's first 200-meter-long 'Make in India' steel bridge for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train project is set to launch in March 2025 near Nadiad, Gujarat, on NH-48. The high-speed rail project will mark a major milestone, with 28 steel bridges planned for the corridor.

The first span of a 200-meter-long steel bridge for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train project is set to be launched in March 2025, with full completion targeted by August 2025. This ‘Make in India’ steel bridge will be installed near Nadiad in Gujarat on National Highway-48, a key corridor connecting Delhi, Mumbai, and Chennai.

Project details

The Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail (MAHSR) project is being implemented by the National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL).

The bridge structure consists of two 100-meter spans, with a width of 14.3 meters and a height of 14.6 meters. The installation marks a major milestone in the progress of India’s first bullet train corridor, which aims to revolutionize high-speed rail travel in the country.

Key milestone in India's High-Speed Rail Project

A major milestone has been achieved in the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail (MAHSR) project, with the successful construction of a 200-meter-long steel bridge under the ‘Make in India’ initiative. The bridge is set to be launched near Nadiad on National Highway-48, which connects Delhi, Mumbai, and Chennai.

Bridge specifications and engineering highlights

The bridge consists of two spans of 100 meters each and has been designed to accommodate the high-speed bullet train.

It is 14.3 meters wide and 14.6 meters high, with a total weight of approximately 1,500 metric tons.

The bridge has been manufactured at Salasar Workshop near Hapur, Uttar Pradesh.

The steel sections are joined using Tension Control High-Strength Bolts (TTHSB), designed for a 100-year lifespan.

To enhance durability, the bridge has been coated with C-5 System Painting, making it the first of its kind in India.

Why steel bridges for high-speed rail?

Steel bridges are best suited for crossings over highways, expressways, and railway lines.

Pre-stressed concrete bridges, spanning 40 to 45 meters, are more suitable for river crossings and general track segments.

India already has expertise in steel bridge construction for freight and semi-high-speed trains operating at speeds of 100 to 160 km/h.

This expertise is now being extended to the MAHSR corridor, which will operate at a speed of 320 km/h.

28 Steel bridges planned for MAHSR corridor

A total of 28 steel bridges are planned for the bullet train corridor.

11 bridges will be built in Maharashtra, while 17 will be constructed in Gujarat.

In Gujarat, six steel bridges have already been successfully completed, spanning railway tracks, Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation (DFCC) lines, highways, and industrial zones like Bhilosa.

Launch and completion timeline

The first span of this steel bridge is scheduled for launch in March 2025.

The entire bridge is expected to be completed by August 2025.

This marks a significant step forward in India’s high-speed rail infrastructure, reinforcing the country’s engineering expertise and commitment to indigenous manufacturing under the ‘Make in India’ initiative.

Also read | Uttarakhand: 47 Evacuated from Mana avalache site, health condition of some critical, CM Dhami briefs PM Modi