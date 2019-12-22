Image Source : PTI 'Political parties are spreading rumors, inciting people': Takeaways from PM Modi's Ramlila rally

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday addressed a mega rally at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan kicking off BJP's campaign for the assembly election in the national capital scheduled to take place next year. According to BJP leader Vijay Goel, the rally is being organised to thank PM Modi for giving ownership rights to 40 lakh residents of 1731 unauthorised colonies.

Here are the highlights of the rally:

Even after several decades after Independence, a large section of population in Delhi had to face fear, uncertainty, deceit, and false electoral promises. Illegal, sealing, bulldozer and a cut-off date - life of a large population in Delhi' was confined around these words.

You should know what those people, whom you were asking for something for yourself, were doing. They had illegally given 2000 lavish bungalows to their people. No one knows what was given to whom in lieu of that.

Had the Delhi govt not politicised the phase 4 project of Delhi metro, its work would have started much earlier.

That is why I say that those who do politics in your name, never understood your pain, they never intended to do that.

Some political parties are spreading rumours, they're misleading people and inciting them. I want to ask them, when we authroised the unauthrosied colonies, did we ask anyone their religion? Did we ask which political party they support? Did we ask for documents from 1970,1980?

Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs, Christians all were befitted, everyone who lives here was benefitted. Why did we do this? Because we live for the love of the country. We are dedicated to the mantra of 'Sabka saath, sabka vikas.

33,000 police personnel sacrificed their lives for peace and security in country, since independence. Today, you are brutally thrashing them. When any problem arises, police don't ask your religion or caste, whatever the weather or time they are there to help you.

Congress and its friends, some urban naxals are spreading rumours that all Muslims will be sent to detention centres...Respect your education, read what is Citizenship Amendment Act and NRC. You are educated.

NRC came at the time of Congress. Were they sleeping then? We neither brought NRC in cabinet nor in Parliament. If we're passing a legislation to give you ownership rights, in the same session will we bring a legislation to send you out?

There is a very simple difference, an infiltrator never reveals his identity and a refugee never hides his identity. Many of these infiltrators are coming out and speaking. Why don't they speak the truth? They are scared that their reality will come out.

2 weeks ago, a daughter was born at Majnu-ka-tila who was named 'nagarikta'. I want to ask miscreants & people engaged in remote control politics, if lives of 'nagarikta' & her parents become easy, if problem of any citizen of country is solved, why does it pain you?

I am very confident that those who are standing with the tricolour in their hands will also raise voice against Pakistan sponsored terrorism. They will inspire people to do that.

Mamata didi went from Kolkata to UN. Few years back, she was pleading before Parliament that infiltrators coming from Bangladesh should be stopped. Didi what has happened you? Why did you change? Why are you spreading rumours? Elections come & go. Why are you scared?

Full proof security arrangements have been made by the Delhi Police such as monitoring of all routes leading to Ramlila Maidan through CCTV, snippers atop the buildings and other precautions.

In addition to this, special traffic arrangement made for PM's address. The rally is taking place a little over a kilometre from Old Delhi's Daryaganj that was hit by violence during a protest against the new citizenship law.

A police official said 20 companies of outside force have been deployed, each company comprising 70-80 personnel.

"Twenty DCP-rank officials, as many as 1,000 personnel from local police, anti-drone teams and NSG commandos are also there," the official said.

The traffic police said restrictions are in place on several routes leading to Ramlila Maidan. It said it is ensuring protesters demanding the scrapping of the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Act do not reach the venue.

ALSO READ: WATCH | Massive rally in support of Citizenship Amendment Act takes place in Nagpur

ALSO READ: 'Kya milta hai aisi beizaati se har baar?' Twitter mocks Pak PM Imran Khan for fake propaganda against India