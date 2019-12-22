WATCH | Massive rally in support of Citizenship Amendment Act takes place in Nagpur

Image Source : ANI Flag march in Maharashtra's Nagpur in support of CAA

Amid anti-CAA protests in the country, a massive flag march in support of Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) has been organised in Nagpur by Lok Adhikar Manch, BJP, RSS and other organisations.

Thousands of people in Nagpur participated in the flag march rally carried out in support of the Citizenship Amendment Act.

#WATCH Maharashtra: A rally in support of #CitizenshipAmendmentAct organized in Nagpur by Lok Adhikar Manch,BJP, RSS and other organizations. pic.twitter.com/uAyCHoAi4z — ANI (@ANI) December 22, 2019

The massive rally in support of CAA has come amid violent protests across various states against the citizenship act.

Targeting those who are making anti-India statements, people carrying out the rally in support of CAA in Nagpur today can be heard saying, "Kisko chahiye azadi... desk ke gaddaro ko... (Who wants freedom... those who are enemies of the country, anti-nationals)

(More details awaited...)