PM Modi meets President Droupadi Murmu, submits resignation

Image Source : ANI Prime Minister Narendra Modi tenders resignation to President Droupadi Murmu.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday met President Droupadi Murmu and tendered his resignation along with the Council of Ministers. The President has accepted the resignation and requested Narendra Modi and the Council of Ministers to continue till the new Government assumes office.

Earlier in the day, the Union cabinet recommended the dissolution of the 17th Lok Sabha, according to sources. The term of the current 17th Lok Sabha ends on June 16. The ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) won a majority in the Lok Sabha elections on Tuesday.

The Congress, part of the opposition INDIA alliance, won 99 seats in the elections as against 52 in 2019, eating into the BJP's share in Rajasthan and Haryana.

The Bharatiya Janata Party won a total of 240 seats in the Lok Sabha elections 2024, falling short of absolute majority. However, together with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), the saffron camp has easily crossed the halfway mark which is -- 272 -- and is required to form the government.

Later today, both the camps, NDA and INDIA bloc, are scheduled to hold key meetings with their alliance partners to discuss election results and decide strategy further for government formation.

