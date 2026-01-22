Caught on cam: 25-year-old man brutally attacked by four youths in Delhi's Mangolpuri Delhi crime: Upon receiving alerts from locals, Outer District Delhi Police teams swiftly arrived at the scene, cordoned off the area, and retrieved the victim's body. They immediately launched a detailed investigation, scrutinising CCTV footage that recorded the full attack.

New Delhi:

A shocking case of violence unfolded in Outer Delhi's Mangolpuri area, where a 25-year-old man was brutally stabbed to death by four assailants on Wednesday (January 21). The victim, identified as Akash, son of Rameshwar, desperately sought refuge in a nearby house but succumbed to his injuries. Police have launched a full investigation, with the entire attack captured on CCTV footage.

The fatal attack

In the N Block of Mangolpuri, Akash, a 25-year-old local resident who earned a living by setting up a roadside cart, became the target of a vicious assault around last night. Witness accounts and police reports describe how four young men launched a frenzied knife attack on him in broad daylight. Akash tried to flee, breaking into a nearby house in a frantic bid to save his life, but the attackers relentlessly pursued and stabbed him multiple times.

The stabbing was so severe that Akash was rushed to the hospital as a Medico-Legal Case (MLC). Tragically, he was declared brought dead on arrival. The incident highlights the growing menace of knife crimes in densely populated urban areas like Mangolpuri.

Police response and investigation

Alerted by locals, police teams from Outer District Delhi Police rushed to the scene and secured the area. They recovered the body and initiated a thorough probe, poring over CCTV footage that captured the entire sequence of events. The video shows the attackers surrounding Akash and carrying out the rapid-fire stabbing without mercy.

According to DCP Outer District Delhi Police, the four accused have been identified, and special teams are working tirelessly to nab them. A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for murder, and forensic teams are analyzing evidence from the crime scene.

Victim's background

Akash, residing in Mangolpuri, was known in the neighbourhood as a hardworking young man supporting his family through his small-scale vending business. Neighbours expressed horror at the brazen attack, questioning the motives behind such public brutality. Preliminary inquiries suggest personal enmity might be involved, though police are exploring all angles, including gang rivalries or prior disputes.