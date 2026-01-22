NDMC to give Delhi's iconic 'Super Bazar' a makeover as Connaught Place awaits major revamp NDMC is planning a major redevelopment of the historic 'Super Bazar' building in Connaught Place. The landmark, which opened in 1966 and shut down in 2002, may soon undergo a complete transformation once the council approves the proposal.

New Delhi:

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) is preparing an ambitious redevelopment of the iconic 'Super Bazar' located in the heart of Connaught Place (CP). According to an official, the 1960s landmark is finally headed for a complete makeover after years of neglect. The plan will be placed before the council in its upcoming meetings and the redevelopment process will begin once it is approved. The official clarified that the timeline is yet to be finalised, but added that a decision is expected soon.

Prime real estate to get a new life

The six-storey structure, long regarded as a prime property in central Delhi, has been an integral part of the city's retail history. The official said that the existing building is likely to undergo a full transformation that will reposition the space as a major commercial asset.

A glimpse into the past

Super Bazar first opened its doors in 1966. It was launched by NDMC as a government-run, one-stop store aimed at controlling inflation by offering subsidised products to the public. For decades, it stood as a bustling landmark and a popular destination for shoppers across the capital. Despite its strong start, Super Bazar began losing steam in the mid-1990s due to mismanagement and overstaffing. Its operations continued to deteriorate and the store eventually shut down in 2002. Since then, the property has remained largely unused even while occupying a valuable location in Connaught Place.

New chapter on the horizon

With NDMC now pushing for redevelopment, the once-vibrant Super Bazar is poised for a revival. The civic body intends to modernise the space and unlock its commercial potential in order to mark a fresh beginning for a landmark that once defined Delhi's retail culture.

