Image Source : PTI (FILE) PM Modi to interact with doctors, frontline health workers of Varanasi today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with doctors, paramedical staff and other frontline health workers of Varanasi on Friday via video conferencing. A PMO release said that PM Modi will also review the working of various Covid hospitals in Varanasi, including the Pandit Rajan Mishra Covid Hospital. The hospital was recently started through the joint efforts of the DRDO and the Indian Army.

"He will also review the working of non-Covid hospitals in the district," it said. Varanasi is the Lok Sabha constituency of PM Modi. He won elections from here in 2014 and 2019.



The Prime Minister will also discuss the ongoing efforts for tackling the second wave of in Varanasi and preparations for the future, the Prime Minister's Office said.

Earlier in April, PM Modi had chaired a similar meeting to review the Covid situation in Varanasi and stressed the need for vaccination of everyone. He asked the local administration to help people with full sensitivity and asserted that the cooperation of society as well as the government is necessary to curb the pandemic.

As the member of Parliament from Varanasi, PM Modi has been taking regular feedback from people.

The administration has set up the Kashi COVID Response Centre and taken several measures including a control room for contact tracing, a command and control centre for home isolation and a dedicated phone line for ambulance service. Also, telemedicine is being made available through a control room to deal with the rising cases.

READ MORE: Collect data related to Covid infection among children: PM Modi tells officials

READ MORE: Continuous efforts being made to increase supply of Covid vaccines: PM Modi

Latest India News