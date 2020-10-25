PM Modi to address 'Mann Ki Baat' today

Image Source : PTI FILE IMAGE

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation through his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' at 11 am today. He had sought ideas and suggestions from people on his social media accounts about topics for Mann Ki Baat where he addresses the country over a range of issues.

The prime minister had tweeted to ask people to send their inputs by writing to him using NaMo or MyGov app or by recording their messages by calling on 1800-11-7800. The last date for sending in the suggestions was October 23.

In the previous edition of Mann Ki Baat, the prime minister had strongly defended the farm bills legislations enacted by the government and said they would benefit farmers by giving them freedom to choose where they wanted to sell their produce as well as consumers by taking middlement out of agricultural trading. Modi also took a swipe at economic policies pursued by successive Congress governments since Independence.

He said that a large number of peasants have benefitted since fruits and vegetables were brought out of the APMC Act in some states a few years ago and asserted that grain-producing farmers will now have the same freedom.

