PM Modi in Manipur LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will begin his two-day visit to Mizoram, Manipur, Assam, West Bengal, and Bihar. He is set to inaugurate multiple key projects.

Edited By: Isha Bhandari
Published: , Updated:
New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will begin a two-day visit to five states, Mizoram, Manipur, Assam, West Bengal, and Bihar, from September 13 to 15. During this tour, the Prime Minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for projects spanning critical sectors, including infrastructure, railways, roadways, energy, education, healthcare, and cultural heritage. According to reports, over 10,000 personnel from the police, CRPF, BSF, Assam Rifles, and disaster management forces have been deployed across both venues. This will be PM Modi’s first visit to the state since ethnic violence broke out in May 2023, following a high court directive urging the government to consider granting Scheduled Tribe (ST) status to the Meitei community. The move sparked outrage among the Kuki community, who feared it would allow the numerically dominant Meiteis to encroach upon their share of reserved jobs and educational opportunities. 

Stay tuned for all the live updates on PM Modi's visit to Manipur...

 

Live updates :PM Modi in Manipur

  • 9:09 AM (IST)Sep 13, 2025
    9:09 AM (IST)Sep 13, 2025

    Security tightened in Imphal ahead of PM Modi's visit

    PM Modi in Manipur LIVE updates: Security tightened in Imphal and city decked up to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his visit today.

  • 8:29 AM (IST)Sep 13, 2025
    8:29 AM (IST)Sep 13, 2025

    President's rule in Manipur

    PM Modi in Manipur LIVE updates: Manipur has been under the President’s Rule since February, following the resignation of chief minister N Biren Singh.

     

  • 8:22 AM (IST)Sep 13, 2025
    8:22 AM (IST)Sep 13, 2025

    PM Modi to interact with internally displaced persons in Churachandpur

    PM Modi in Manipur LIVE updates: The Prime Minister will first interact with some of the internally displaced persons in Churachandpur on Saturday, said Manipur Chief Secretary Puneet Kumar Goel. 

  • 7:53 AM (IST)Sep 13, 2025
    7:53 AM (IST)Sep 13, 2025

    What projects will PM Modi inaugurate in Manipur?

    PM Modi in Manipur LIVE updates: The projects include Manipur Urban Roads, drainage and asset management improvement project worth over Rs 3,600 crore; 5 National Highway projects worth more than Rs 2,500 crore; Manipur Infotech Development (MIND) project, Working Women Hostels at 9 locations, among others. rime Minister will also inaugurate multiple development projects worth more than Rs 1,200 crore at Imphal. They include the Civil Secretariat at Mantripukhri; IT SEZ Building and New Police Headquarters at Mantripukhri; Manipur Bhawans at Delhi and Kolkata; and Ima Markets, unique all women's market, in 4 districts.

  • 7:50 AM (IST)Sep 13, 2025
    7:50 AM (IST)Sep 13, 2025

    PM Modi to lay foundation of development projects in Manipur

    PM Modi in Manipur LIVE updates: PM Modi will lay the foundation stone and inaugurate multiple development projects worth over Rs 8,500 crore in Manipur today. 

     

  • 7:49 AM (IST)Sep 13, 2025
    7:49 AM (IST)Sep 13, 2025

    What’s on PM Modi’s agenda today?

    PM Modi in Manipur LIVE updates: A packed day of inaugurations, outreach, and cultural tributes across, Manipur, Mizoram and Assam

    Aizawl, Mizoram (10:00 AM): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will begin his day in Aizawl, where he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for a series of development projects across the rail, road, and energy sectors. A key highlight is the inauguration of the Bairabi–Sairang rail line, which connects Mizoram’s capital to the national railway network for the first time. He will also flag off three new express trains, enhancing connectivity between Mizoram and major cities.

    Churachandpur, Manipur (12:30 PM): The Prime Minister will then head to Churachandpur to lay the foundation stone for new development initiatives. He is also expected to meet with internally displaced persons (IDPs) at the Peace Ground, engaging directly with those affected by the recent ethnic unrest.

    Imphal, Manipur (2:30 PM): In the afternoon, PM Modi will be in Imphal to inaugurate additional projects. He will also meet with displaced families at Kangla Ground, continuing his outreach to communities impacted by last year's violence.

    Guwahati, Assam (5:15 PM): The day will conclude in Guwahati, where the Prime Minister will attend a cultural event commemorating the 100th birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna Dr. Bhupen Hazarika, celebrating the legendary icon's contribution to Assamese music, literature, and national integration.

  • 7:46 AM (IST)Sep 13, 2025
    7:46 AM (IST)Sep 13, 2025

    PM Modi to visit Manipur

    PM Modi in Manipur LIVE updates: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will begin his two-day visit to the Northeastern and Eastern states of India from 13th to 15th September, covering Mizoram, Manipur, Assam, West Bengal, and Bihar. 

