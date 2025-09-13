PM Modi in Manipur LIVE updates: A packed day of inaugurations, outreach, and cultural tributes across, Manipur, Mizoram and Assam

Aizawl, Mizoram (10:00 AM): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will begin his day in Aizawl, where he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for a series of development projects across the rail, road, and energy sectors. A key highlight is the inauguration of the Bairabi–Sairang rail line, which connects Mizoram’s capital to the national railway network for the first time. He will also flag off three new express trains, enhancing connectivity between Mizoram and major cities.

Churachandpur, Manipur (12:30 PM): The Prime Minister will then head to Churachandpur to lay the foundation stone for new development initiatives. He is also expected to meet with internally displaced persons (IDPs) at the Peace Ground, engaging directly with those affected by the recent ethnic unrest.

Imphal, Manipur (2:30 PM): In the afternoon, PM Modi will be in Imphal to inaugurate additional projects. He will also meet with displaced families at Kangla Ground, continuing his outreach to communities impacted by last year's violence.

Guwahati, Assam (5:15 PM): The day will conclude in Guwahati, where the Prime Minister will attend a cultural event commemorating the 100th birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna Dr. Bhupen Hazarika, celebrating the legendary icon's contribution to Assamese music, literature, and national integration.