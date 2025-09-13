Prime Minister Narendra Modi will begin a two-day visit to five states, Mizoram, Manipur, Assam, West Bengal, and Bihar, from September 13 to 15. During this tour, the Prime Minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stones for projects spanning critical sectors, including infrastructure, railways, roadways, energy, education, healthcare, and cultural heritage. According to reports, over 10,000 personnel from the police, CRPF, BSF, Assam Rifles, and disaster management forces have been deployed across both venues. This will be PM Modi’s first visit to the state since ethnic violence broke out in May 2023, following a high court directive urging the government to consider granting Scheduled Tribe (ST) status to the Meitei community. The move sparked outrage among the Kuki community, who feared it would allow the numerically dominant Meiteis to encroach upon their share of reserved jobs and educational opportunities.
