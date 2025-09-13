'I congratulate Sushila Karki, wish Nepal a bright future': PM Modi speaks on GenZ protests PM Modi wished Nepal a bright future ahead and congratulated Sushila Karki on becoming the interim prime minister after days of violent unrest in the neighbouring country.

Imphal:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday congratulated Sushila Karki on becoming the interim prime minister of Nepal after days of unrest, and also wished for peace, prosperity for the neighbouring nation in future as he lauded the Nepalese youth for cleaning up the streets after the violent GenZ protests.

PM Modi made the remarks while speaking during a public meeting in Manipur's Imphal where he inaugurated projects worth Rs 1200 crore. He also recalled Nepal as India's closest friend.

"On assuming the role of Prime Minister of the interim government in Nepal today, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to Sushila Ji on behalf of 1.4 billion Indians. I am confident that she will pave the way for peace, stability, and prosperity in Nepal. One more thing has been particularly noteworthy in the events that took place in Nepal...which people haven't paid attention to," he said.

Modi said India and Nepal are close friends linked by shared history, faith and cultural ties, and that New Delhi stands firmly with the people of the neighbouring country in their transitional phase.

PM Modi lauds Nepal's youth for cleaning streets

PM Modi added that one thing that has come out after days of unrest in Nepal is the commitment of the young boys and girls there to cleaning streets and cities with a sense of purity. He said this work is inspiring and appresicable.

"For the past two-three days, Nepal's young men and women... have been seen on Nepal's roads doing cleaning and painting work with great effort and a sense of purity. I have also seen these pictures of them coming on social media. Their positive thinking, this positive work is not only inspiring, but it is also a clear indication of Nepal's new dawn. I extend my best wishes to Nepal for its bright future," he added.

Sushila Karki makes history by becoming Nepal's first woman PM

On Friday night, former Chief Justice Sushila Karki became Nepal’s first woman prime minister to head an interim government, ending days of political uncertainty after the K P Sharma Oli administration was forced to resign following a nationwide agitation triggered by a social media ban.

Karki was selected to lead the interim government after consultations between President Ramchandra Paudel, senior military officials, and the youth protesters who spearheaded the movement.

Later the same evening, President Paudel, acting on the recommendation of Karki, dissolved the House of Representatives with effect from 11 pm on September 12, 2025, according to a notice issued by the President’s Office.

The President also announced that fresh parliamentary elections will be held on March 21, 2026, the notice stated.