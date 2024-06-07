PM Modi says NDA means 'New India, Developed India, Aspirational India' | LIVE

Follow us on Image Source : ANI Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses NDA MPs, leaders, BJP CMs, at the Parliament party meeting.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday expressed his heartfelt gratitude to all the leaders of the constituent parties present in the Parliament after he was elected as the leader of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) during the meeting of the newly elected MPs, ahead of the government formation. Narendra Modi said that this NDA alliance is the most successful pre-poll and is going to be most successful post-poll alliance.

Bow down, salute to all those who worked day and night, says PM Modi

"I express my heartfelt gratitude to all the leaders of the constituent parties present in this assembly hall, all the newly elected MPs and our Rajya Sabha MPs. It is a matter of happiness for me that I have had the opportunity to welcome such a large group here today. All those leaders who have come victorious deserve congratulations. The lakhs of workers who have worked day and night, today from this central hall, I bow down and salute them," Narendra Modi said.

People gave NDA opportunity to form govt in 22 states, says PM Modi

"Very few people discuss this, perhaps it doesn't suit them. But look at the strength of the great democracy of India - today, people have given NDA the opportunity to form a government and serve in 22 states."

"...There are 10 states in our country where the number of our tribal brothers is decisively high, NDA is serving in 7 out of these 10 states...Whether it is Goa or Northeast, where the number of Christians is decisively high, NDA has got the opportunity to serve in those states as well...," the Prime Minister said.

NDA is an organic alliance, says PM Modi

"NDA is a group committed to the nation first. It must have been assembled in the beginning after a long period of 30 years. But today I can say that NDA is an organic alliance in the political system of India and great leaders like Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Parkash Singh Badal, Balasaheb Thackeray...who sown the seed, today the people of India have watered the trust of NDA and turned that seed into a fruitful one. We all have the legacy of such great leaders and we are proud of it. In the past 10 years, we have tried to move forward with the same legacy, the same values ​​of NDA and to take the country forward...," the Prime Minister said.

NDA has completed around 3 decades, no ordinary thing, says PM Modi

"...Sarkar chalaane ke liye bahumat aavashyak hai. Loktantra ka wahi ek siddhant hai. Lekin desh chalane ke liye sarvmat bahut zaroori hota hai. I assure the people of the country that the majority they gave us to run the government, it will be our effort that we will strive towards consensus and leave no stone unturned towards taking the country forward...NDA has completed around 3 decades, it is no ordinary thing...I can say that this is the most successful alliance," PM Modi said.

All leaders in NDA equal for me, says PM Modi

"...For me, all the leaders of all the parties are equal in the Parliament. When we talk about Sabka Prayaas, for us everyone becomes equal whether they are from our party or not. This is the reason the NDA alliance has been strong and moved ahead in the last 30 years...," the Prime Minister said.

Opposition's claims on EVMs were silenced on June 4, says Modi bashes INDIA bloc

Hitting out at opposition's claims on doubting the EVMs, Prime Minister Modi said, "When results were coming out on 4th June, I was busy with work. Phone calls started coming in later. I asked someone, numbers are fine, tell me EVM zinda hai ki mar gaya. These people (Opposition) had decided to ensure that people stop believing in democracy and democratic process of India. They continuously abused EVM. I thought they would take out the funeral procession of the EVM. But by the evening of 4th June, unko taale lag gaye. EVM ne unko chup kar diya. This is the strength of India's democracy, its fairness...I hope I won't get to hear about EVM for 5 years. But when we go into 2029, perhaps they will again harp about EVM...The country will never forgive them."

World believes 2024 results is NDA's Mahavijay, says PM Modi

"I believe that if we look at the results of the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections, from every parameter, the world believes that this is NDA's 'Mahavijay'. You saw how the two days went, it seemed as if we had lost, because they (opposition) had to make such imaginary promises to raise the morale of their workers. if we look at the statistics in the history of the alliance, then this is the strongest alliance government. An attempt was made not to accept this victory..."

We were neither defeated, nor are we, says PM Modi

"We were neither defeated nor are we defeated. But our behaviour after the 4th shows our identity that we know how to digest victory. Our values ​​are such that we do not develop frenzy in the lap of victory and neither do we have the values ​​of mocking the defeated. We protect the victorious and we do not have the perversion of mocking the defeated. These are our values. You can ask any child whose government was in power before the Lok Sabha Elections? He will say NDA. Then ask him who formed the govt after 2024, and he will say NDA...Pehle bhi NDA thi, aaj bhi NDA hai, aur kal bhi NDA hai'...Even after 10 years, Congress could not touch the figure of 100 seats...," the Prime Minister said as he busted Opposition's agenda after results.

My birth has taken place for one life one mission, says PM Modi

Continuing his address at the old Parliament, PM Modi said, "...'Mere liye yeh janm sirf aur sirf, one life one mission, aur who hai Meri Bharat Mata. Yeh mission hai 140 crore desh wasiyo ke sapno ko poora karne ke liye khap jana'...I want to thank all of you for extending support to me. I will not leave any stone unturned to fulfil your expectations..."

PM Modi urges all MPs to not fall prey to these conspiracies

"...People would approach you and say that they can get you a cabinet berth...Now the technology is such that a list with my signatures can come out...I urge you that all these attempts are useless...I urge all MPs to not fall prey to these conspiracies. INDI Alliance has gathered expertise in fake news in these elections, they have a double PhD. They can use this...Stay away from rumours...The country won't run on the basis of breaking news," the Prime Minister said.

PM Modi taunts INDIA bloc

The Prime Minister took a jibe at opposition's INDIA bloc saying, "They announced an alliance just for photo-op but kept fighting against each other in several states...Right after the elections are over, they also started saying that this election was just for Lok Sabha elections and not beyond that. I said that after 4th June, they (INDIA) will start dividing. This means they were with each other just for political gain..."

NDA always gave corruption free govt, says PM Modi

"NDA has always given a corruption-free, reform-oriented stable government to the country. Congress-led UPA changed their name but they have been known for their corruption. Even after changing their names, the country has not forgiven them, the country has rejected them...I can say that because of their one-point agenda of opposing just one person, the people of the country have made them sit in the Opposition..."

NDA strengthened in South India, says Prime Minister

"...In South India, NDA has strengthened the foundation for new politics. Look at Karnataka and Telangana, state governments were recently formed there. But people's trust broke within moments and they came out of an illusion. They accepted NDA in Karnataka and Telangana. I would like to congratulate the team of Tamil Nadu...Several knew that perhaps we will not be able to win any seat but we would be united in this fight...We might not have been able to win a seat in Tamil Nadu but the swiftness with which NDA's vote share has increased there, it is giving a clear message - kal mein kya likha hua hai...In Kerala, hundreds of our workers made sacrifices...For the first time, we have a representative from Kerala."

Reaffirming his commitment towards the nation, PM Modi, "...If I keep NDA on one side & the aspirations and resolves of people of India, then I would say - NDA: New India, Developed India, Aspirational India...."

