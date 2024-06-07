PM Modi pats CM Yogi Adityanath's back at NDA meet, 'big signal' moment captured on camera

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRAB, INDIA TV Prime Minister Narendra Modi pats CM Yogi Adityanath at old Parliament building during NDA meeting.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi patted Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's back at the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) MPs meeting at the Central hall of the old Parliament, sending out at 'big messge' to BJP's opponents.

The moment was captured on camera after Prime Minister Narendra Modi was greeted by NDA MPs, BJP Chief Ministers, leaders post his speech after he was elected as leader of the saffron block.

According to political analysts, this gesture from the Prime Minister towards Yogi Adityanath is likely to send a huge message across and silence those who tries to spread rumours that all is not well between the two BJP stalwarts.

Taking a notice at other moments from the NDA's meeting, TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu and Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan felicitated Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the latter was elected as the alliance leader.

After he was elected as NDA leader, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met LK Advani at the veteran BJP leader's residence, before staking claim to form the next government at the Centre for a third consecutive term.

Modi visited Advani soon after being chosen as the leader of the NDA parliamentary party, leader of the BJP parliamentary party and leader of the BJP in the Lok Sabha.

He was later scheduled to go to the Rashtrapati Bhawan to call on President Droupadi Murmu for staking claim to form the government.

While the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has got 240 seats, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has got 293 seats and enjoys majority in the 543-member Lok Sabha.

ALSO READ | India is having the right leader at the right time: Chandrababu Naidu's big praise for Modi