PM Modi to launch ‘Suposhit Gram Panchayat Abhiyan’ on Veer Bal Diwas

Image Source : PTI PM Modi speaks during an event.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will preside over the Veer Bal Diwas celebrations on December 26, 2024 at the Bharat Mandap in New Delhi. The event, scheduled to commence in the afternoon, highlights the vital role of children as the foundation of India’s future.

Launch of Suposhit Gram Panchayat Abhiyan

On the occasion, PM Modi will inaugurate the ‘Suposhit Gram Panchayat Abhiyan’, a mission focused on improving nutrient sources and overall welfare in rural areas. The program aims to strengthen nutrition-related infrastructure and actively engage communities to tackle malnutrition.

Nationwide activities to inspire young minds

As part of Veer Baal Diwas, various events will engage children across the country, promote day-long understanding skills and foster a culture of courage and patriotism.

Online competition : Interactive quizzes will be filled on MyGov and MyBharat portals.

: Interactive quizzes will be filled on MyGov and MyBharat portals. Creative initiatives: Schools, child protection agencies and Anganwadi centers will conduct storytelling, creative writing and poster making activities.

Participation of PMRBP award winners

Recipients of the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar (PMRBP) will also be in attendance, showcasing their achievements and contributions to society and adding inspiration to the event.

Focus on children and community

The celebration of Veer Bal Diwas and the launch of the Suposhita Gram Panchayat Abhiyan underscore the government’s commitment to nurture young minds and empower communities to build a resilient and prosperous society.