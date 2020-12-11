PM Modi speaks to Nadda, Vijayvargiya over attack in West Bengal

Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday spoke to BJP president JP Nadda and national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya they two were attacked in West Bengal yesterday. The two leaders were on their way to a party event when stones were hurled at their vehicles allegedly by Trinamool Congress supporters.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Home Affairs has summoned Bengal DGP and Chief Secretary on December 14 to seek clarification on the incident. While, the state Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar has sent a report to the Centre saying security was inadequate for JP Nadda’s convoy when it came under attack.

It is learnt that the governor gave a detailed analysis of the prevailing law and order situation in West Bengal and the state government's response to political violence and other crimes.

The report from the governor was sought after Nadda's convoy was attacked on Thursday in Diamond Harbour, the Lok Sabha constituency of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's nephew Abhishek Banerjee.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah had termed the attack on Nadda's convoy a "sponsored violence", and alleged that the state has "descended into an era of tyranny and anarchy" under Trinamool's rule.

Nadda's convoy was pelted with stones when he was travelling to Diamond Harbour in South 24 Parganas district to address a rally.

Cars of several party leaders including that of BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya and West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh which were part of the convoy were damaged in the alleged attack.

Another official said that the Union home ministry is yet to receive a report from the West Bengal government on the alleged "serious security lapses" during the BJP president's visit.

Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla had also spoken to the West Bengal chief secretary on Thursday on the allegations of BJP's state unit chief Dilip Ghosh.

