PM Modi to hand over indigenous LCH to Armed Forces during Jhansi visit on Friday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Uttar Pradesh on Friday to launch multiple development projects worth over Rs 6,250 crore. According to a release by the PIB, the Prime Minister will visit Mahoba and Jhansi districts.

The PIR release said that in a significant initiative to alleviate water distress, PM Modi will inaugurate multiple projects in Mahoba. These projects will help alleviate the issue of water shortage in the region and bring much needed relief to the farmers. He will arrive here around 2:45 pm. These projects include Arjun Sahayak Project, Ratauli Weir Project, Bhaoni Dam Project and Majhgaon–Chilli Sprinkler Project. The cumulative cost of these projects is more than Rs 3,250 crore and their operationalisation will help in irrigation of around 65,000 hectares of land in the districts of Mahoba, Hamirpur, Banda and Lalitpur, benefitting lakhs of farmers of the region. These projects will also provide potable drinking water to the region.

From Mahoba, the PM will go to Jhansi to launch and dedicate to the nation multiple initiatives of the Defence sector at ‘Rashtra Raksha Samparpan Parv’, which is being held in Jhansi from November 17 to 19 as part of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahaotsav’ celebrations.

He will also participate in a programme during which he will lay the foundation stone of 600 MW Ultramega Solar Power Park at Garautha. It is being constructed at a cost of over Rs 3,000 crore, and will help provide the dual benefits of cheaper electricity and grid stability.

The Prime Minister will also inaugurate Atal Ekta Park in Jhansi. Named after former Prime Minister Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee, the park has been built at a cost of over Rs 11 crore, and is spread across an area of about 40,000 square metres. It will also house a library, as well as a statue of Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee. The statue has been built by the renowned sculptor Ram Sutar, the man behind the Statue of Unity.

To give a thrust to Aatmanirbhar Bharat in the defence sector, the Prime Minister will formally hand over indigenously designed and developed equipment to Armed forces Service Chiefs. These include handing over of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) designed and developed Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) to Chief of the Air Staff; drones/UAVs designed and developed by Indian startups to Chief of the Army Staff; and DRDO designed and Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) manufactured Advanced Electronic Warfare suite for naval ships to the Chief of Naval Staff.

The LCH incorporates advanced technologies and stealth features for effective combat roles. The deployment of Indian UAVs by Indian Armed Forces is also a proof of the growing maturity of the Indian drone industry ecosystem. The Advanced EW suite will be used in different naval ships including destroyers, frigates etc.

The Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of the Rs 400 crore project at Jhansi node of UP Defence Industrial Corridor. The project is being executed by Bharat Dynamics Ltd for setting up a plant to produce propulsion systems for Anti-Tank Guided Missiles.

PM Modi will launch the NCC Alumni Association with the objective to provide a formal platform to enable NCC Alumni to reconnect with NCC. The Association will further the aims of NCC and assist in nation-building. It will witness enrolling the Prime Minister, a former NCC cadet, as the first member of the Association.

He will also launch the National programme of Simulation Training for NCC cadets with the aim to scale up simulation training facilities for all three wings of NCC. It includes setting up of Rifle Firing Simulators for the Army Wing of NCC, Microlight flying simulators for Air Wing and Rowing simulators for Naval wing.

The Prime Minister will dedicate to the nation augmented reality powered electronic kiosks at the National War Memorial which will enable visitors to pay floral homage to martyrs through the simple click of the button.

