PM Modi to interact with participants of Smart India Hackathon 2024 today | Why is SIH important?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with young innovators at the Grand Finale of Smart India Hackathon 2024 on Wednesday (December 11, 2024) at around 4.30 PM, via video conferencing.

According to a statement released by the PMO, over 1300 student teams will participate at the Grand Finale. Prime Minister will also address the gathering on the occasion.

"The 7th edition of the Smart India Hackathon (SIH) will concurrently begin at 51 nodal centres nationwide on 11th December 2024. The Software Edition will run nonstop for 36 hours, while the Hardware Edition will continue from 11th to 15th December 2024," the statement read.

Like past editions, the student teams will work on either the problem statements given by Ministries or Departments or Industries or submit their ideas in Student Innovation Category against any of the 17 themes linked to sectors of national importance, it added.

Young brains to use their skills to solve problems related to 17 themes

These sectors are - Healthcare, Supply chain and Logistics, Smart Technologies, Heritage and Culture, Sustainability, Education and Skill Development, Water, Agriculture and Food, Emerging Technologies, and Disaster Management.

Some of the interesting problem statements of this year's edition include ‘Enhancing Images of Darker Regions on the Moon’ presented by ISRO, ‘Developing a real-time Ganga Water Quality Monitoring system using AI, satellite data, IoT, and dynamic models’ presented by Ministry of Jal Shakti, and ‘Developing a Smart Yoga Mat integrated with AI’ presented by Ministry of AYUSH, the government said.

This year, more than 250 problem statements have been submitted by 54 Ministries, Departments, State Governments, PSUs, and Industries, it added.

150% increase recorded in internal hackathons

A 150% increase has been recorded in internal hackathons at the institute level, growing from over 900 in SIH 2023 to around 2,247 in SIH 2024, making this the largest edition so far.

More than 86,000 teams have participated in SIH 2024 at the institute level and around 49,000 student teams (each consisting of 6 students and 2 mentors) have been recommended by these institutes for the national level round, the press release mentioned.

