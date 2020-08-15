Image Source : DD Committee has been set up to reconsider minimum age for marriage of our daughters: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi while addressing the nation on Independence day announced that a committee has been set up to reconsider the minimum age of marriage for girls. "We have set up a committee to reconsider the minimum age for marriage of our daughters. We will take an appropriate decision after the committee submits its report," said PM Modi.

“Whenever women received an opportunity, they made India proud and strengthened it. Today, the nation is determined to provide equal opportunities for self-employment and employment to them. Today women are working in coal mines, our daughters are touching the sky while flying fighter planes,” he added.

The committee headed by Jaya Jaitly and comprises 10 members. The committee will examine the correlation between the age of marriage and motherhood.

During his speech, PM Modi also emphasized on the importance of Atmanirbhar Bharat and assured full support to citizens of this country. He also shared that three COVID-19 vaccines are in various stages of development.

The whole nation is celebrating the 74th Independence Day and remembering the struggles of freedom fighters who fought to free the country from the shackles of the British regime. The celebrations have been curtailed due to the coronavirus pandemic and only limited guests were invited for the Red Fort event.

