PM Modi inaugurates new multi-storeyed flats for Members of Parliament in Delhi

PM Modi, Om Birla inaugurate new multi-storeyed flats for Members of Parliament in Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated multi-storeyed flats, which have come in place of old bungalows, in Delhi for Members of Parliament on Monday via video-conferencing.

These flats are located at Dr BD Marg in the national capital. Eight old bungalows, which were more than 80 years old, have been redeveloped to construct these 76 flats.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurates multi-storeyed flats for Members of Parliament, located at Dr BD Marg in Delhi, via video conferencing. Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla also present at the occasion. pic.twitter.com/2ZgbuT1vBA — ANI (@ANI) November 23, 2020

The construction of these flats has been completed with savings of about 14 per cent from the sanctioned cost and without time overrun despite the impact of COVID-19. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla was also be present during the inauguration.

