Ganga, Jamuna, Saraswati: PM Modi to inaugurate 76 eco-friendly flats for MPs in Delhi. Check features

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate at least 76 multi-storeyed flats for Members of Parliament on Monday, November 23. He will attend the event via video conferencing at 11 am. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will also be present on the occasion. Here are some salient features of these flats carved out for parliamentarians.

A LOOK AT SOME FEATURES AND OTHER DETAILS

The flats are located at Dr. BD Marg in New Delhi. About eighty old bungalows, which were over 80-years-old, have been given a new avatar after their redevelopment into 76 flats. These flats are located inside three towers called "Ganga, Jamuna, Saraswati" The construction of the flats has been completed with savings of about 14 percent from the sanctioned cost and without time overrun despite the impact of COVID-19. Moreover, several green building initiatives have been incorporated in the construction of these flats. These include:

Bricks made from fly ash, construction and demolition waste

Double glazed windows for thermal insulation and energy efficiency

Energy efficient LED light fittings

Occupancy based sensors for light control

Air conditioners with VRV system for low power consumption

Low flow fixtures for conservation of water, rainwater harvesting system and rooftop solar plant

