‘Picture abhi baaki hai’: PM Modi on 100 days of NDA 2.0

'Picture abhi baaki hai', says PM Modi on 100 days of his govt

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a day long visit to Ranchi, said his government has launched a slew of development projects in the first 100 days, adding that the country has never seen such rapid pace of development that it is witnessing now.

"All round development is not only our priority but also our commitment. Development is our promise and intention too. The country has never seen such rapid pace of development that it is witnessing now," PM modi said in Ranchi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was in Jharkhand to launch a pension scheme for farmers.

Modi also asserted that his government has taken several measures in the first 100 days of NDA 2.0 to rein in corruption, bring about development and root out terrorism.

The Prime Minister also said that Jharkhand is the launching pad of big schemes beneficial for the poor and the tribals.

"We pledge to rein in corruption, fight for the rights of Muslim sisters and root out terrorism. Some corrupt people have already been put in their place (jail)," he said while addressing a public meeting here.

Those who thought they are above law are now approaching courts for bail, he said. Talking about the two newly formed Union Territories, Modi said, "We aim to bring about development in J&K and Ladakh, the work for which has begun in the first 100 days of NDA 2.0."

The prime minister also said that he was happy to have got the opportunity to inaugurate multiple development projects in Jharkhand.

The new multi-modal cargo terminal, which was inaugurated here, will ease transportation in the region, he stated.

"Ayushman Bharat, the world's largest health assurance scheme, was launched in Jharkhand. Today, pension schemes for traders and farmers were also launched from this land of Birsa Munda. Jharkhand is the launching pad of big schemes beneficial for the poor and the tribals," he added.

Under the 'Pradhan Mantri Kisan Mandhan Yojana', farmers between 18 and 40 years of age will get Rs 3,000 monthly pension after reaching 60.

He will also launch the Pradhan Mantri Laghu Vyaparik Mandhan Yojana and Swarojgar pension schemes under which beneficiaries between 18 and 40 years will get Rs 3,000 per month after 60 years of age.

The visit comes just ahead of the announcement of the schedule for the upcoming Assembly elections. Jharkhand assembly elections will be in October -November.



