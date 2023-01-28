'Many attempts to break India but none could achieve it': PM Modi in Rajasthan's Bhilwara

Follow us on Image Source : PTI PM Modi while addressing the grand occasion of the 1111th Avataran Diwas of Bhagwan Shri Devnarayan in Rajasthan's Bhilwara

PM Modi in Rajasthan: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday asserted that several attempts were made to "break India" geographically, culturally, socially and ideologically but none could accomplish their goals. While addressing the grand occasion of the 1111th Avataran Diwas of Bhagwan Shri Devnarayan, the Prime Minister noted that India is not just a land mass but is an expression of our civilization, culture, harmony and possibilities.

According to PM Modi, despite several attempts to break India geographically, culturally, socially and ideologically, no power could finish India. “The India of today is laying the foundations for a grand future”, the Prime Minister said as he credited the strength and inspiration of the Indian society that preserves the immortality of the nation.

Emphasising the contributions of the strength of the society in the thousand-year-old journey of India, PM Modi underscored the energy that stems from within the society in every period of history and acts as the guiding light for everyone.

PM Modi recalls how poor's ration was uncertain in earlier regimes

The Prime Minister recalled the time when there was huge uncertainty about the availability and quality of ration for the poor. "Today, he said, every beneficiary is getting full ration and getting it free. The Ayushman Bharat scheme has addressed the worry about medical treatment," he said.

Underlining the financial inclusion that has taken place in recent years, the Prime Minister said that the doors of banks are open for everyone. “The India of today is laying the foundations for a grand future”, the Prime Minister said as he credited the strength and inspiration of the Indian society that preserves the immortality of the nation.

Also Read: Karnataka: PM Modi plays traditional drum during at public event in Kalaburagi | WATCH

Latest India News