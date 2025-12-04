PM Modi hosts private dinner for Russian President Putin at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg | VIDEO The Russian leader's visit to New Delhi has assumed greater significance as it is taking place against the backdrop of rapid downturn in India-US relations. Following the summit, the two sides are expected to seal several agreements including in areas of trade and defence.

New Delhi:

Russian President Vladimir Putin landed in New Delhi on Thursday evening for a two-day state visit that would further expand a nearly eight-decade India-Russia partnership. The Russian leader was received by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at New Delhi's Palam airport with a hug and accorded him a warm welcome to India. Following this, both leaders travelled in the same car and arrived at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg -- the official residence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. PM Modi also hosted a private dinner for Putin, in reciprocal gesture to the hospitality extended to the Indian Prime Minister by the Russian leader during his visit to Moscow in July last year.

The Russian leader's visit to New Delhi has assumed greater significance as it is taking place against the backdrop of rapid downturn in India-US relations. Following the summit, the two sides are expected to seal several agreements including in areas of trade. On Friday morning, Putin will be accorded a ceremonial welcome at the Rashtrapati Bhavan before the summit.

Busy diplomatic schedule ahead

PM Modi will also host a working lunch for the Russian leader and his delegation at Hyderabad House, the venue for the summit. Putin will also visit Rajghat in the morning, according to people familiar with the matter. After the summit, Putin is set to launch the new India channel of Russian state-run broadcaster, following which he will attend a state banquet to be hosted in his honour by President Droupadi Murmu.

Trade and oil talks expected

The Russian leader is expected to leave India around 9 pm on Friday. In the summit talks, New Delhi is expected to press for addressing the increasing trade deficit caused by India's procurement of large volumes of Russian crude oil.

The Russian President's trip to India is taking place at a time when India-US relations are going through possibly the worst phase in the last two decades after Washington imposed a whopping 50 per cent tariff on Indian goods, including 25 per cent levies for New Delhi's procurement of Russian crude oil. The impact of American sanctions on India's procurement of Russian crude oil is likely to be discussed at the summit. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov on Tuesday said New Delhi's purchase of crude oil from Russia may decline for "a brief period" in view of Western sanctions, but, at the same time, he said Moscow is taking steps to enhance the supplies.

Ukraine conflict also on agenda

At the summit, Putin is expected to apprise PM Modi about the latest US efforts to bring an end to the Ukraine conflict. India has been consistently maintaining that dialogue and diplomacy is the only way forward to end the war. Following the Modi-Putin talks, the two sides are expected to ink a plethora of agreements, including one on facilitating the movement of Indian workers to Russia, and another on logistical support under a broader framework of defence cooperation. It is learnt that under the trade basket, Indian exports to Russia are expected to significantly increase in areas of pharma, agriculture, food products and consumer goods. The move comes amid concerns in New Delhi over a ballooning trade deficit in favour of Russia.

