PM Modi holds roadshow in Bhubaneswar, inaugurates projects worth over Rs 18,000 cr in Odisha | Watch video PM Modi in Odisha: The visit marks 11 years of the Central Government under PM Modi and 1 year of the new Odisha Government, being commemorated through a state-level event in Bhubaneswar.

Bhubaneswar:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a vibrant roadshow in Odisha's Bhubaneswar on Friday (June 20). PM launched and inaugurated projects worth Rs 18,700 crore in the state today. Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi was also present with the PM in the programme.

PM Modi was also felicitated by CM Mohan Majhi during an event marking the completion of one year of the BJP-led Odisha government.

Celebrating governance milestones: Centre and state

The visit marks 11 years of the Central Government under PM Modi and 1 year of the new Odisha Government, being commemorated through a state-level event in Bhubaneswar. In a social media post, the CMO of Odisha noted the Prime Minister’s commitment to “dedicated service, good governance and welfare of the poor.”

Major infrastructure projects across key sectors

During the visit, PM Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for projects across critical sectors, including-

Drinking water supply systems

Irrigation and agricultural infrastructure

Health infrastructure upgrades

Rural roads and bridges

National highway sections

A new railway line

Rail connectivity to Boudh district for 1st time

A landmark rail project will extend connectivity to the Boudh district, marking the first time the region will be linked with India’s national railway network. PM Modi will flag off new train services to commemorate this integration.

Boost to clean urban mobility: Electric buses launch

In a push toward sustainable urban transport, the Prime Minister will also flag off 100 electric buses under the Capital Region Urban Transport (CRUT) system. These buses aim to modernise and green Odisha’s urban mobility network.

Release of vision 2036–2047 document

PM Modi will also unveil the ‘Odisha Vision 2036–2047’ booklet, outlining a strategic growth roadmap ahead of two major milestones:

2036: 100 years of Odisha as India's first linguistic state

2047: 100 years of India’s independence

This vision aims to chart an inclusive and future-ready development plan for the state.

Honouring heritage: Launch of Baraputra Aitihya Gram Yojana

As a tribute to Odisha’s eminent personalities, the Prime Minister will launch the Baraputra Aitihya Gram Yojana, an initiative to transform their birthplaces into living heritage sites featuring museums, statues, libraries, and interpretation centers, aimed at promoting cultural tourism.

Felicitation of Women Achievers: Lakhpati Didis recognised

Highlighting women's empowerment, PM Modi will felicitate more than 16.5 lakh 'Lakhpati Didis', women achievers who symbolise self-reliance and economic prosperity across the state.