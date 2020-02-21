PM Modi hands over 'chadar' for Ajmer Sharif dargah

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday handed over a 'chadar' to be offered at the Ajmer Sharif Dargah. Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi was also present on the occasion. The Prime Minister's Office posted pictures of handing the 'chadar' on its Twitter handle. In the pictures, the prime minister can be seen handing over the 'chadar' to a delegation from the Ajmer Sharif sufi shrine.

Earlier in the day, a delegation of Ajmer Sharif Dargah Committee met Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The delegation comprised of the head of the Ajmer Sharif dargah Committee.

Naqvi will visit Rajasthan and offer the 'chadar' on behalf of the Prime Minister at the Ajmer Sharif Dargah on February 25. He will also read the message of the Prime Minister, extending greetings on Urs and appealing people to maintain peace and harmony in the country.