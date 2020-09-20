Image Source : FILE PHOTO 'Watershed moment': PM Modi hails passage of Farm Bills, assures MSPs would continue

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated all the farmers on the passage of farm bills in the Parliament today. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi called it a "watershed moment in the history of Indian agriculture" and assured protesting farmers that the Minimum Support Price (MSP) system won’t be touched and government purchase of their produce would continue.

"A watershed moment in the history of Indian agriculture! Congratulations to our hardworking farmers on the passage of key bills in Parliament, which will ensure a complete transformation of the agriculture sector as well as empower crores of farmers," he tweeted.

“For decades, the Indian farmer was bound by various constraints and bullied by middlemen. The bills passed by Parliament liberate the farmers from such adversities. These bills will add impetus to the efforts to double income of farmers and ensure greater prosperity for them,” he added.

I said it earlier and I say it once again:



System of MSP will remain.



Government procurement will continue.



We are here to serve our farmers. We will do everything possible to support them and ensure a better life for their coming generations. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 20, 2020

The two contentious farm bills -- Farmer's Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 -- were passed amid chaos in the Rajya Sabha, three days after they were cleared in the Lok Sabha.

A voice vote to pass the bills was drowned amid sloganeering by opposition members, some of who wanted the discussion to be continued on Monday, while others wanted the bills to be sent to a Select Committee. Some MPs trooped to the Well of the Upper House, while Trinamool Congress MP Derek O’Brien rushed to the Chair and tore up with documents.

