PM Modi, German Chancellor Merkel discuss Afghanistan situation, emphasise on repatriating stranded people

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Monday discussed the unfolding situation in Afghanistan following the Taliban takeover.

"Spoke to Chancellor Merkel this evening and discussed bilateral, multilateral and regional issues, including recent developments in Afghanistan. Reiterated our commitment to strengthening the India-Germany Strategic Partnership," the prime minister said in a tweet.

According to an official statement released by PMO, Modi and Merkel discussed the unfolding security situation in Afghanistan and its implications on the region and the world. They emphasised the importance of maintaining peace & security, with the most urgent priority being repatriation of stranded people, it said.

The two leaders also discussed issues on the bilateral agenda, including cooperation in COVID-19 vaccines, development cooperation with a focus on climate and energy, and fostering trade and economic relations, the statement said.

