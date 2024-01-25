Modi-Macron Jaipur Visit: Masala tea, UPI payment, and roadshow

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Jaipur: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with French President Emmanuel Macron in Jaipur.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron engaged in a roadshow in Jaipur, with key stops including a teashop offering masala chai, a handicrafts shop, and a visit to the iconic Hawa Mahal. The day also featured bilateral talks and a dinner at Rambagh Palace. The leaders rode in an open-top vehicle through Jaipur's city center, starting from Jantar Mantar. They interacted with the public and admired Hawa Mahal, a five-storey building with a thousand windows. The roadshow concluded at Sanganeri Gate, leading to Rambagh Palace for further engagements.

Symbolic gift exchange

PM Modi presented Macron with a small replica of Ayodhya's Ram temple, following his role in the recent consecration ceremony. The artifact was purchased for Rs 500 using UPI, showcasing the digital payment method. Additionally, a temporary tea stall, "Sahu chaiwala," provided masala tea for Rs 2, with the payment also conducted digitally.

Earlier Jaipur itinerary

Macron's Jaipur visit began with a reception at Jaipur airport by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra, and Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma. The French delegation explored Amber Palace, with a red carpet welcome and interaction with local children.

Preparations and greetings

The city of Jaipur was adorned with cutouts and hoardings in anticipation of the leaders' visit. PM Modi, who arrived from Bulandshahr, joined Macron at Jantar Mantar for a tour and warm greetings before the roadshow commenced.

Significance of the visit

This visit marked PM Modi's first to Jaipur after Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma's swearing-in post the BJP's recent assembly poll victory. The leaders engaged in cultural exploration, discussions, and shared moments symbolizing Indo-French relations.

Also read | Macron in India: PM Modi, French President visit Hawa Mahal after holding roadshow in Jaipur | WATCH