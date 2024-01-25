Macron in India: PM Modi, French President visit Hawa Mahal after holding roadshow in Jaipur | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : ANI French President Emmanuel Macron and PM Modi during a roadshow in Jaipur.

Macron's India visit: French President Emmanuel Macron received a warm welcome from Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Jaipur's Jantar Mantar on Thursday, on the first day of his visit to India, as both leaders kicked off a roadshow in the Pink City. Macron has been invited as the Chief Guest of the 75th Republic Day celebrations to be held in the national capital on Friday.

The two leaders warmly greeted each other and posed for the cameras. They proceeded to take a guided tour inside the Jantar Mantar. Notably, the Jantar Mantar was declared a World Heritage Site by UNESCO in July 2010 and is a proud exhibit of India’s expertise and scientific progress centuries before independence.

The leaders then held a roadshow from Jantar Mantar to Rajasthan's iconic Hawa Mahal. Macron and PM Modi were seen greeting the large numbers of people in Jaipur who gave them a rousing welcome. The French President visited the Amber Fort and was accompanied by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari.

As the French President walked around the Royal fort and took in the unique architecture, he was also given an overview of the history the fort carries. Macron also expressed appreciation for Rajasthani painting and art and also interacted with artists at Amber Fort. He also interacted with Indian students who spoke fluent French.

Macron was received by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma and Governor Kalraj Mishra after he arrived in Jaipur. Macron and PM Modi will hold bilateral talks at Hotel Rambagh Palace in the evening. Macron will leave for Delhi at 8:50 pm.

The two leaders will also attempt to boost bilateral cooperation in a range of areas, including digital domain, defence, trade, clean energy, youth exchanges, and easing of visa norms for Indian students, according to sources. It is expected that India's proposed procurement of 26 Rafale-M (marine version) fighter jets and three Scorpene submarines would also figure in the talks between PM Modi and Macron, as well as the situation in the Middle East, Ukraine and Indo-Pacific.

President Macron will be accompanied by a ministerial delegation comprising Stephane Sejourne (Europe and Foreign Affairs), Sebastien Lecornu (Armed Forces) and Rachida Dati (Culture), a business delegation along with eminent personalities, including ESA astronaut Thomas Pesquet, according to a French readout.

It has been 25 years since the launch of their strategic partnership, and now France and India have embarked on new common goals for the next 25 years, the readout said. "Accordingly, President Macron's talks with Prime Minister Modi will seek to advance our cooperation and finalise new initiatives under the three pillars of the Roadmap," the readout said.

"This visit will seek to advance common initiatives to respond to the key challenges of our times, including climate change, biodiversity loss, poverty eradication, and the changes wrought by new technologies," it added. A 95-member marching contingent and a 33-member band contingent from France will also take part in the Republic Day parade.

PM Modi was the guest of honour at the prestigious Bastille Day Parade in Paris in July last year. "President Macron's visit will consolidate the ambitious renewal of the France-India strategic partnership that the two leaders decided on in Paris on July 14 through the 'Horizon 2047 Roadmap'," the readout said.

Notably, this is the sixth time a French leader will be the chief guest at Republic Day celebrations here in the national capital. Before Macron, former French Prime Minister Jacques Chirac was the Chief guest on India's Republic Day celebrations in 1976 and 1998, as were former Presidents Valery Giscard d'Estaing, Nicolas Sarkozy, and Francois Hollande in the years 1980, 2008 and 2016, respectively.

