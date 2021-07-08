Why PM Modi referred to Ravi Shankar Prasad, Prakash Javadekar in meeting with his new team

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV PM Modi held a virtual meeting with the newly inducting council of ministers.

A day after finalising a massive rehaul of his Cabinet, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday met his council of ministers. During the virtual meeting, PM Modi reportedly shared some 'Dos and Don'ts' with the new joinees as they begin their new job.

According to sources, PM Modi referred to Ravi Shankar Prasad, Prakash Javadekar and other heavyweight leaders, who were dropped from the Cabinet, during the interaction with the new-look team.

They were removed due to some reason, arrangements...not because they were incapable or were not talented enough, sources privy to the meeting quoted PM Modi, as telling the ministers.

The prime minister also advised ministers replacing Prasad, Javadekar and others to learn from their experiences to run their ministries effectively, sources added.

During the meeting, PM Modi also asked his 'young team' to refrain from making unnecesary statements in the media. Focus on cleanliness drives, departmental cost cutting and prepare well for Parliament session.

In a major Union Cabinet makeover, PM Modi on Wednesday dropped 12 ministers including Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, IT and Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad and Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar and brought Sarbananda Sonowal, Narayan Rane and Scindia and 33 other new members to his government.

Apart from 15 Cabinet ministers, 28 Ministers of State, comprising new faces and those elevated, were sworn in at a ceremony held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

