PM Modi extends greetings to people on various festivals, says may it deepen brotherhood in India

PM Modi extends greetings to the nation as various festivals are being marked in the country today.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday extended greetings to people across India on the various festivals being marked. Taking it to Twitter, the prime minister said may these festivals deepen the spirit of brotherhood in India, bring joy and good health. He also said that may we get more strength to collectively fight the menace of COVID-19 in the times to come. Various festivals, mostly related to harvesting, are being celebrated on Monday and Tuesday.

Meanwhile, as the country reels through coronavirus outbreak, PM Modi is set to address the nation at 10 AM today and is expected to announce government's decision on the road ahead for lockdown as the country enters its last of 21-day lockdown period that was announced by the prime minister on March 24 in order to contain the spread of virus. However, cases in India continue to increase as the total tally of confirmed cases has surged to 10,363 including 339 deaths while over 1,000 people have recovered after getting infected with the deadly disease.

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage